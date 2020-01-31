Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

HMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 622,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Honda Motor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

