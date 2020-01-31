Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $338.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

