HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 5.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) shares were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 1,033,204 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,686,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

