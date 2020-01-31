Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Buy

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.