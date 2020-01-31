Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,726. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

