Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 12,204,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,057. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after buying an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,995,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

