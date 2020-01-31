Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,960,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 33,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

HPE remained flat at $$14.42 during trading on Thursday. 6,938,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.