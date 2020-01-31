Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,297. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.