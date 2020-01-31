Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In other news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $49,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,646 shares of company stock worth $212,059. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. 438,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,346. The company has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $20.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

