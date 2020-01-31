Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.90, 65,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 919% from the average session volume of 6,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a market cap of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 40.49%.

In other news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

