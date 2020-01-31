Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

HFWA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $33.22.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after acquiring an additional 557,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $4,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 157.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 101,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 58.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.