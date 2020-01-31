Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report sales of $41.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the lowest is $41.10 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $167.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $170.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $174.12 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $177.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. 286,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,290.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

