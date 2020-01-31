Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.80, 1,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

