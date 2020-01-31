Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 52,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,230. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

