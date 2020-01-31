Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

HCAT stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

