HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.45. 2,103,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,527. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

