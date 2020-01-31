HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,527. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $274,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

