HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,024,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the previous session’s volume of 481,381 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $128.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. On average, analysts expect that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth $122,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter worth $433,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

