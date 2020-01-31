HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRNB. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 301,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,410. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. Principia Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,188,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

