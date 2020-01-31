HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXSM. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 31,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $14,906,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

