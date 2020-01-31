HBZ coin (HBZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. HBZ coin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $22,045.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Exmo, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.89 or 0.05809332 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034283 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exmo, Bitlish and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

