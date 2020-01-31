HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 3231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HBT Financial stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

