Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZO1. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €83.10 ($96.63) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock has a market cap of $587.34 million and a PE ratio of -83.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is €81.69 and its 200-day moving average is €101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

