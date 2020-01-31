Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

