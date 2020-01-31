Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.99. 22,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,961. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,027,000 after acquiring an additional 54,611 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 119,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

