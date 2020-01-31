Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $179.13. 140,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,364. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day moving average of $171.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

