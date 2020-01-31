Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 940 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.80. 101,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.59 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

