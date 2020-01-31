Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.12.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,671. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

