Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,437 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 810,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.