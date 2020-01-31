Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,337 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,459. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

