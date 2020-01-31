Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walmart by 94,700.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

