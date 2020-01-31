Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,453 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $223.53. 33,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19. Public Storage has a one year low of $199.53 and a one year high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

