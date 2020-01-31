Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

