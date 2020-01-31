Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

NYSE:EGP traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. 3,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,872. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $101.48 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.