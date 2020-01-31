Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $98.01. 10,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,836. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $24,013,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

