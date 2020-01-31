Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $146,000 Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. 9,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,699. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.45%.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,660,600 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

