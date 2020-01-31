Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.59

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.59 and last traded at $140.19, with a volume of 9355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.82.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96.
In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
About Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.