Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.59

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.59 and last traded at $140.19, with a volume of 9355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

