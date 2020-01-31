Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 5,339 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.82. 266,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

