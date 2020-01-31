Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 829.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 585,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

