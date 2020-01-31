Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CME Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,245 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $19,232,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,125,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 388,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group upped their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

CME Group stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.53. 54,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

