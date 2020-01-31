Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VLO traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 272,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,960. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

