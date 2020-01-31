Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Receives $5.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 3,324,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $264.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

