Guggenheim Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $23.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 24,915,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,764,898. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Snap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 521,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 226,747 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

