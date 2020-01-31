Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $30,600.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Molly Curl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00.

GNTY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,400. The firm has a market cap of $359.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.06. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.