Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 825,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,228,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

GGAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 4,004,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,540,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 581,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,541,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

