Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 37.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.56. 49,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,425. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

