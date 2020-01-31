Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRIO traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,808. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

