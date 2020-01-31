Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Announces GBX 0.99 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:GRIO traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,808. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47).
Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile
