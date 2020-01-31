Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $548.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million.
Griffon stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 670,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,509. Griffon has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 2.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
About Griffon
Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.
