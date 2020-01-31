Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.15

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.15 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 72874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.87).

The company has a market cap of $109.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.59.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Dal S. Brynelsen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

