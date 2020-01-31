Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 866,500 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio bought 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 718.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

GNLN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 232,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

